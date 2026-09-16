31-year-old woman stabbed in leg during Bronx street dispute before attacker speeds off

New York City Police Department Vehicle - Photo by Andrey Bayda

The victim was stabbed with a sharp object before the suspect escaped on a two-wheeled device

BRONX, NY – A street argument in the Bronx turned violent when a man pulled out a sharp instrument and stabbed a 31-year-old woman in the leg before fleeing on a two-wheeled device, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in front of 284 East 198th Street within the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct.

The woman was involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified man when the confrontation escalated, police said.

During the dispute, the man allegedly brandished a sharp instrument and stabbed the woman in her left leg.

The attacker then fled the area on a two-wheeled device. Police did not specify what type of device he used.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the 31-year-old victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

She was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD is seeking information that could help identify and locate the suspect.

No arrest has been announced.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

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