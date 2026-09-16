36-year-old Cumberland woman jailed without bond in child abuse case

Police say an arrest warrant followed a child abuse investigation that resulted in two charges

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 36-year-old Cumberland woman was jailed without bond Monday after police arrested her in connection with a child abuse investigation that led to charges of second-degree child abuse and assault.

The Cumberland Police Department identified the woman as Elise Marie Garnsey.

Police said officers served an arrest warrant on Garnsey on Monday. The warrant had been issued following a child abuse investigation.

The department did not disclose the age of the child, the relationship between Garnsey and the child or details about the alleged abuse.

Garnsey was charged with second-degree child abuse by a custodian and second-degree assault.

Following her arrest, Garnsey was taken before a District Court Commissioner.

She was then remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center, where police said she was being held without bond.

The charges are accusations, and Garnsey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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