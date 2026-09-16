Report Blames GLP-1 Drugs for Empty Restaurants in NJ, but Data Shows a More Serious and Dangerous Culprit

GLP-1 drugs are changing dining habits, but inflation, higher menu prices and financial strain provide a broader explanation for falling restaurant traffic.

Weight-loss medications are changing what some diners order, but rising menu prices and strained household budgets offer a broader explanation for weakening restaurant traffic.

TRENTON, NJ — A recent NJ.com report pointed to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs as a factor behind falling restaurant sales, but national industry data suggest medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound are only one piece of a much larger—and more expensive—problem.

In that report, restaurants blamed lack of appetite and GLP-1 drugs for the slowdown, but is that really why their restaurants are emptier now than ever before?

Americans are paying substantially more to eat outside the home, while gasoline, housing, insurance and other household costs continue competing for the same discretionary dollars. Restaurant customers are responding by visiting less often, skipping appetizers and drinks, trading down to cheaper meals or staying home altogether.

GLP-1 drugs can reduce appetite and change food preferences. The evidence supports that. What it does not yet establish is that the medications are the primary cause of widespread restaurant weakness in New Jersey.

GLP-1 Users Are Changing How They Order

GLP-1 medications imitate hormones that regulate appetite and blood sugar. Many patients eat less after beginning treatment, feel full sooner and reduce their consumption of fatty foods, alcohol and large meals.

Those changes have prompted restaurants to test smaller portions, protein-heavy dishes and lower-priced entrées. Olive Garden, for example, has introduced lighter servings designed to appeal both to cost-conscious customers and people who no longer want a full-size meal.

Industry surveys show a measurable effect. Some GLP-1 users report visiting restaurants less frequently and ordering smaller portions after beginning treatment.

The National Restaurant Association, however, found that the story is not as simple as customers taking medication and abandoning restaurants. Its research on GLP-1 users and restaurant habits found that medication users remained frequent restaurant customers.

Nearly half said they had reduced how often they dined out, but about one-quarter said they were visiting restaurants more frequently. Another three in 10 reported no meaningful change.

GLP-1 users in the survey purchased restaurant food or beverages an average of 7.6 times during the previous week, compared with 5.1 purchases among people not taking the medications. The more consistent change involved what they ordered: smaller portions, additional protein, more vegetables and fewer calorie-heavy extras.

That points to a change in menu demand, not clear evidence of an industrywide collapse caused by prescription drugs.

Restaurant Meals Cost 36% More Than Before the Pandemic

GLP-1 drugs are changing dining habits, but inflation, higher menu prices and financial strain provide a broader explanation for falling restaurant traffic.

The affordability argument reaches a much larger share of the population.

National Restaurant Association estimates show average menu prices increased approximately 36% between February 2020 and May 2026. Restaurant operating expenses also increased by roughly 36% as businesses absorbed higher costs for food, labor, utilities, insurance, rent and credit-card processing.

Those costs have forced operators to raise prices even as customers become more resistant to paying them.

The latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food-away-from-home prices increased another 3.4% during the 12 months ending in August. Full-service restaurant prices rose 3.5%, while limited-service meal prices increased 3.2%.

Grocery prices rose 2.2% during the same period. That gap gives families another financial reason to cook at home.

The effects accumulate. A restaurant meal that cost $50 before the pandemic would cost roughly $68 following a 36% increase—and that is before tips, delivery charges or other fees.

GLP-1 use can explain why one customer leaves part of an entrée uneaten. It cannot explain why an entire family decides that a routine night out no longer fits the household budget.

Consumers Say They Are Cutting Restaurant Spending

The restaurant industry’s own consumer research points directly toward financial pressure.

In a second-quarter survey, 36% of consumers said they were spending less at restaurants than during the previous quarter. Younger adults led the decline.

Thirty-five percent of respondents said they regularly spent more than they earned, while nearly half reported doing so at least occasionally. Consumers also said they were ordering fewer extras and choosing less-expensive menu options when they did dine out.

That pattern is consistent with a household affordability squeeze. It cuts across customers regardless of whether they use weight-loss medication.

Restaurant sales can also create a misleading picture because higher prices increase revenue even when fewer customers walk through the door. The National Restaurant Association expects nominal restaurant and food-service sales to rise 4.3% in 2026, but only 0.8% after adjusting for inflation.

Customer traffic remains uneven, meaning restaurants may collect more dollars while serving fewer meals.

Higher-Income Households Are Keeping Sales Afloat

GLP-1 drugs are changing dining habits, but inflation, higher menu prices and financial strain provide a broader explanation for falling restaurant traffic.

Restaurant spending has also become increasingly concentrated among people with higher incomes.

Households earning more than $100,000 account for about six of every 10 dollars spent at restaurants, according to industry analysis based on federal consumer-expenditure data. Those households represent approximately 45% of the country.

That leaves lower- and middle-income customers accounting for a shrinking share of restaurant spending as they contend with necessities that cannot easily be postponed.

High-income households may absorb another menu increase without changing their routines. A family already struggling with rent, gasoline, utility bills and insurance premiums has fewer options. Dining out is one of the first expenses that can be reduced immediately.

The split helps explain why premium restaurants and special-occasion destinations may remain busy while neighborhood diners, casual restaurants and routine lunch businesses experience weaker traffic.

New Jersey Restaurants Were Under Pressure Before the Latest GLP-1 Debate

New Jersey operators have reported declining foot traffic, rising supply costs and increasingly price-sensitive customers for years.

Shore News Network previously reported that small businesses across New Jersey were seeing customers cut back, with restaurant patrons reducing visits as menu prices rose.

The state has also lost numerous established dining businesses. SNN documented a series of New Jersey restaurant closures during 2025, including independent establishments and locations operated by national chains.

New Jersey’s traditional diners have faced particular strain from rising food and labor costs, valuable real estate, staffing needs and changing late-night habits. State lawmakers have even proposed tax relief intended to protect longstanding restaurants, as detailed in SNN’s report on New Jersey’s declining diner industry.

Those challenges cannot reasonably be assigned to GLP-1 medications alone.

The Evidence Points to Multiple Causes

GLP-1 drugs are affecting restaurants. Some users are eating smaller meals, avoiding alcohol, ordering fewer desserts and visiting certain types of restaurants less frequently. As adoption expands, restaurants will likely continue adjusting menus and portion sizes.

But the available evidence does not support treating GLP-1 use as the dominant explanation for weakening restaurant sales or traffic.

The medications affect a minority of adults. Higher menu prices affect every customer.

Restaurant operators are caught in the middle. Their own food, payroll, rent and insurance bills have risen sharply, limiting their ability to cut prices. Customers facing the same inflationary pressure are becoming more selective about when and where they eat.

The clearest conclusion is that restaurants are confronting two separate changes at once. GLP-1 users are changing what and how much they order. A much broader group of Americans is cutting back because dining out has become too expensive.

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