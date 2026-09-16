47-year-old accused of assaulting woman before confrontation with Cumberland cops

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Police say the victim did not require medical treatment following the Virginia Avenue assault

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 47-year-old Cumberland man accused of assaulting a woman was tracked down nearby Sunday before police say he became uncooperative and tried to walk away from officers attempting to investigate the attack.

Cumberland Police responded to an assault in the double-digit block of Virginia Avenue on Sunday.

Officers were given a description of a male suspect who was allegedly assaulting a woman along with information about the direction the two had been walking.

Police located Jerry Lee Brown, 47, in the parking lot of Riverbend Court on Lamont Street.

Officers said Brown was uncooperative and began attempting to walk away.

Brown was detained, and police said officers confirmed he was the suspect in the reported assault.

He was arrested and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center for central booking.

Police said the woman did not require medical treatment following the alleged assault.

Brown was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and obstructing and hindering.

Following an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, Brown was ordered held without bond.

The charges are accusations, and Brown is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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