$50K scratch-off win hits for Glastonbury lottery player

A BEST CHANCE TO BE MILLIONAIRE ticket sold through a New Britain retailer delivered the five-figure prize

GLASTONBURY, CT – A Glastonbury lottery player scored a $50,000 prize playing BEST CHANCE TO BE MILLIONAIRE, with the winning ticket associated with Newington Ave Noble in New Britain.

Connecticut Lottery records list the $50,000 prize on Monday.

The winning ticket came from the BEST CHANCE TO BE MILLIONAIRE game.

Newington Ave Noble in New Britain was listed as the retailer associated with the ticket.

The prize totaled $50,000.

The available Connecticut Lottery information identifies the player as being from Glastonbury but does not provide a name or other details about the winner.

No additional information was provided about when the ticket was purchased or plans for the $50,000 prize.

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