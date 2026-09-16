Wawa Powerball ticket delivers $50K payday to Annapolis scuba diver

The globe-trotting repairman rarely plays the Lottery but came within one number of the Powerball jackpot

ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Annapolis scuba enthusiast who rarely buys lottery tickets took a shot at a soaring Powerball jackpot and came within one number of hitting it, instead discovering that his quick-pick ticket was worth $50,000.

The nearly 50-year-old winner claimed his prize Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The Annapolis man has spent years traveling and scuba diving around the world, including destinations along the U.S. Pacific coast and in Thailand.

Now working as a repairman in the oil and gas industry, he told the Lottery that his globetrotting diving days are largely behind him and that he is looking toward retirement.

His $50,000 win started with an uncommon lottery purchase.

Hoping to take a shot at a large jackpot, the man stopped at Wawa, located at 321 Busch’s Frontage Road in Annapolis, and purchased a Powerball quick-pick ticket along with a Mega Millions ticket.

Later at home, he checked the Powerball results on the Maryland Lottery website.

The player initially noticed that his ticket had missed the jackpot by one number, but several numbers still matched.

After checking the Powerball prize structure, he determined that his ticket had won a third-tier prize worth $50,000.

He immediately texted his wife, who was shopping at a nearby grocery store, to tell her he believed he had won.

When she returned home, the couple checked the ticket together and confirmed the $50,000 prize.

Despite the unexpected payday, the winner has not settled on any major purchases.

He told the Lottery that he prefers to spend time considering financial decisions rather than immediately spending the money.

The Maryland Lottery did not disclose the specific Powerball drawing connected to the winning ticket in the information released Tuesday.

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