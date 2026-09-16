Bronx man accused of chasing 17-year-old scooter rider and stabbing him to death

Bronx prosecutors say Jonathan Melo was not involved with the group the defendant and his mother confronted before the deadly attack

BRONX, NY – A 23-year-old Bronx man allegedly chased down a 17-year-old boy riding an electric scooter and stabbed him in the back with a large kitchen knife, killing the teen in an April attack that has now led to a murder indictment, prosecutors announced Monday.

Andrew Tollinche, 23, of Beach Avenue, was indicted on second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

His mother, Veronica Roche, 50, has also been indicted in connection with the case on charges of tampering with physical evidence, first-degree hindering prosecution, second-degree hindering prosecution and second-degree criminal facilitation.

The deadly encounter unfolded at approximately 4:30 p.m. April 29.

Prosecutors allege Tollinche and Roche left their apartment to confront a group of people who had gathered outside.

Tollinche allegedly carried a large kitchen knife while his mother was holding a stick.

Jonathan Melo, 17, was on the block riding an electric scooter and did not appear to be involved with the group being confronted, according to the investigation.

Despite that, prosecutors allege Tollinche chased after Melo and stabbed the teenager in the back.

Melo was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he died.

Tollinche was arraigned Monday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alvin Yearwood. He remains held without bail.

Roche was arraigned June 1 on the charges against her.

The District Attorney’s Office did not provide additional details in Monday’s release about the conduct underlying the evidence-tampering and hindering prosecution charges against Roche.

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.

The case is being prosecuted by the Bronx District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau with assistance from detectives assigned to the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct and Bronx Homicide.

An indictment is an accusation and is not evidence of guilt. Tollinche and Roche are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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