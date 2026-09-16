$210K lottery ticket sold at Maryland convenience store tops week of big wins

A Platinum Payout FAST PLAY ticket sold at High’s in West Friendship delivered Maryland’s biggest Lottery prize of the week

WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD – A Maryland convenience store sold a $210,745 FAST PLAY jackpot ticket Saturday, producing the state’s biggest Lottery win of the week and leaving a six-figure prize waiting to be claimed as of Monday.

The Platinum Payout ticket was sold at High’s, located at 12780 Frederick Road in West Friendship, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The $210,745 progressive jackpot was the largest among 26 Maryland Lottery tickets that delivered prizes of at least $10,000 during the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 13.

The winning West Friendship ticket had not been claimed as of Monday.

Platinum Payout launched in April with a progressive jackpot beginning at $75,000. The jackpot grows with ticket sales until a jackpot-winning ticket is sold.

Saturday’s ticket captured the second progressive jackpot prize awarded from the game.

Ten progressive jackpot prizes remain, along with six $50,000 prizes and thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

FAST PLAY games provide instant-win results without scratching a ticket or waiting for a drawing. Tickets are generated on demand through Maryland Lottery terminals and self-service vending machines.

The West Friendship jackpot led a week that also produced four $50,000 prizes across Maryland.

Two $50,000 scratch-off prizes were claimed from tickets sold at Maryland Liquors on Liberty Road in Gwynn Oak and a 7-Eleven on Jumpers Hole Road in Severna Park.

A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold Sunday at Carroll Fuel on Bel Air South Parkway in Bel Air. It remained unclaimed as of Monday.

Another $50,000 ticket came from Saturday’s Powerball drawing and was sold at Walmart on Miramar Way in California, Maryland. That ticket also remained unclaimed as of Monday.

Other substantial wins included a $30,000 Bonus Crossword 8th Edition scratch-off sold in Rosedale and six scratch-off prizes worth $10,000 each from tickets sold in Bethesda, Capitol Heights, Hagerstown, Middle River, Salisbury and Windsor Mill.

Six Pick 5 tickets worth $25,000 each were sold in Baltimore, Frederick, Rockville and Upper Marlboro during the period.

A $12,500 Keno ticket was sold in Germantown, while several Racetrax tickets worth more than $10,000 were sold in Greenbelt, Wheaton, Windsor Mill, Columbia and Glen Burnie.

Altogether, Maryland Lottery players won more than $30.4 million across all prize levels statewide during the week.

FAST PLAY tickets must be claimed within 182 days of purchase. Winners of prizes exceeding $25,000 must redeem their tickets through the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore by appointment.

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