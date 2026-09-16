Loaded handgun found in 17-year-old’s backpack after fight at Delaware high school

State police say the gun and marijuana were discovered after a hallway fight at Glasgow High School

NEWARK, DE – A hallway fight at Glasgow High School led to the discovery of a loaded handgun inside a 17-year-old student’s backpack Monday afternoon, resulting in multiple felony gun charges and an $87,000 cash bond, Delaware State Police said.

The incident began at approximately 1 p.m. at Glasgow High School, located at 1901 South College Ave. in Newark.

A school resource officer responded to a report of students fighting in a hallway and joined school staff in separating those involved, including the 17-year-old student.

During the investigation, police learned that the student had removed his backpack before the fight and that the bag allegedly contained marijuana.

A subsequent search of the backpack uncovered a loaded handgun and a small quantity of marijuana, according to state police.

Police did not provide information about how the student allegedly obtained the handgun or indicate that the weapon was displayed or fired during the fight.

The 17-year-old, who is from Newark, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation and was taken into custody before being transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

After being released from the hospital, the student was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 2.

He was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a person under 21, felony possession of ammunition by a person under 21, felony possession of a firearm in a safe school zone and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was also charged with possession of marijuana under 18.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court, the teenager was committed to the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families on an $87,000 cash bond.

The charges are accusations, and the student is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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