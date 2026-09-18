New York City Serial Purse Snatcher Using City Bike to Target Victims in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a Citi Bike rider accused of snatching chains from four people during a Bronx grand larceny pattern between Aug. 24 and Sept. 10. Photo enhanced by SNN Digital Desk

Police say the same man rode a Citi Bike while targeting four people in separate chain-snatching incidents across three Bronx precincts between Aug. 24 and Sept. 10.

BRONX, NY — The NYPD is searching for a man accused of riding a Citi Bike through several Bronx neighborhoods and snatching gold chains from pedestrians in a four-incident pattern spanning more than two weeks.

The New York City Police Department said the unidentified man is wanted in connection with a grand larceny pattern across the 46th, 48th and 52nd Precincts. The victims range in age from 33 to 65, and two suffered redness or bruising when chains were pulled from their necks, according to police.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the man and are asking the public for help identifying him.

First victim targeted near East 189th Street

The first reported incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 24 near Washington Avenue and East 189th Street in the Bronx.

Police said a 65-year-old man was walking in the area when a man riding a Citi Bike approached him and grabbed a gold chain from his neck.

The victim suffered redness to his neck. The rider fled on the bicycle with the chain, police said.

Two men targeted hours apart Sept. 2

Police linked two additional incidents that occurred Sept. 2.

At about 5:30 p.m., a 37-year-old man was walking near Grand Concourse and East 183rd Street when the Citi Bike rider allegedly approached and pulled two chains from his neck.

The suspect fled north on Grand Concourse, according to the NYPD.

Less than two hours later, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a 33-year-old man was walking near East Kingsbridge Road and Creston Avenue when police say the same rider approached and grabbed two gold chains from his neck.

The rider then headed south on Creston Avenue.

Woman targeted near Gun Hill Road

The most recent incident reported in the pattern occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10 near Jerome Avenue and West Gun Hill Road.

A 63-year-old woman was walking in the area when the man allegedly approached on a Citi Bike and forcibly removed two yellow-metal chains from her neck.

Police said the woman suffered redness and bruising.

The suspect fled north on Jerome Avenue with the chains, according to investigators.

Police release description of wanted man

Investigators described the man as approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and of medium build, with black dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a white or tan top, black sweatpants and white sneakers while riding a white Citi Bike, police said.

The pattern stretches through portions of the western and central Bronx covered by three separate precincts, prompting the NYPD’s Bronx Robbery Squad to take part in the investigation.

The case adds to a series of active New York City investigations involving thefts and robberies targeting pedestrians in public places.

NYPD asks public for help identifying rider

Police have not announced an arrest, and the identity of the man remained unknown when investigators issued their latest appeal.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incidents is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted through the department’s Crime Stoppers system or through @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify the rider and determine whether he may be connected to any additional crime reports in the Bronx.