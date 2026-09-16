Brooklyn man accused of hitting 6 Queens targets in five-week burglary spree

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Prosecutors say businesses, a vocational school, a Boys & Girls Club and a home were targeted in a string of break-ins

QUEENS, NY – A 55-year-old Brooklyn man allegedly tore through six Queens locations during a five-week burglary spree, stealing $9,300 in cash along with computers, an iPhone and a camera while targeting businesses, a vocational school, a Boys & Girls Club and a private residence, prosecutors said.

Gregory Schroeder was arraigned on charges stemming from five burglaries and one attempted burglary that allegedly occurred between May 25 and June 26.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office said the first incident occurred at approximately 8:51 a.m. on May 25 at the Fordham Institute, a vocational training school on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Schroeder allegedly broke an office window, took $700 from a locked drawer and rifled through bags in two classrooms.

About a week later, prosecutors allege Schroeder broke into BD Grill & Deli on 78th Street in Ozone Park at approximately 12:50 a.m. on June 1.

He allegedly took $120 from the register, unlocked a safe and removed another $4,400 before breaking a glass door to leave the business.

On June 8, Schroeder allegedly broke into QB Physical Therapy on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, searched drawers and an office and stole $120 and an iPhone 14 Pro.

Prosecutors said another attempt followed on June 17 at Pride Gas on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

Schroeder allegedly broke the lock on a roll-down gate but was unsuccessful in an attempt to pry open the front door.

Two more incidents allegedly occurred within about 35 minutes of each other on June 26.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Schroeder allegedly broke into the residential entrance of a mixed-use building on 101st Street in Ozone Park and opened the door to a second-floor apartment.

Prosecutors said he fled after seeing the resident inside.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., Schroeder allegedly broke into the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens on Atlantic Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

He is accused of stealing multiple MacBook computers, approximately $4,000 in cash and a Nikon camera while damaging locks on several office doors. Prosecutors estimated the replacement cost for those locks at approximately $500.

Schroeder was arraigned Thursday on a 10-count indictment that includes second- and third-degree burglary, third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief charges.

He was separately arraigned Thursday on charges connected to two additional incidents, including third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Schroeder was remanded and is scheduled to return to court Oct. 15.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office said Schroeder faces a minimum sentence of 16 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life on the top second-degree burglary count if convicted.

The NYPD’s Major Case Team investigated the alleged burglary pattern.

The charges are accusations, and Schroeder is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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