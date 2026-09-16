Knife-wielding group storms Bronx bodega and robs store of Takis cops say

A 31-year-old worker was threatened before the group grabbed corn tortilla Takis and ran

BRONX, NY – A group stormed a Bronx bodega, pulled a knife on a 31-year-old employee and made off with corn tortilla Takis before fleeing on foot, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 23 inside the bodega at 3822 Third Avenue, within the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct.

Police said a group of unidentified individuals entered the store and displayed a knife to the employee.

The group then removed corn tortilla Takis from the bodega and fled on foot to an unknown location, according to investigators.

Police did not specify how many people were involved, the quantity or value of the Takis taken or whether anything else was stolen.

The NYPD release did not report any injuries to the 31-year-old employee.

No arrests have been announced.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the department’s Crime Stoppers website.

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