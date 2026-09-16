Driver accused of ramming motorist then chasing restaurant worker with arrow in Pennsylvania rampage

State police say the bizarre sequence included a roadside beating, robbery threat and an arrow hurled across a restaurant parking lot

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA – A Youngwood man allegedly rammed another driver’s car, punched him repeatedly and demanded his wallet before turning up at a nearby restaurant, where police say he chased an employee around the parking lot with an arrow and threatened to kill him.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Walden Boyer, 58, following the Sept. 11 incidents in Hempfield Township.

Troopers were initially called to Route 30 near West Hills Drive for a motor vehicle incident.

Police found a man sitting inside his vehicle with a split lip and swollen mouth.

The victim told investigators that another driver had pulled in front of him and stopped in the middle of the roadway.

When the victim attempted to steer around the stopped vehicle, the other driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into the victim’s car.

Police said the suspect then got out and punched the victim several times in the face.

The victim told troopers the man threatened to kill him unless he handed over his wallet.

The suspect left before troopers arrived, according to police.

State police were subsequently called to the nearby Plaza Azteca for a report of a man possibly wielding a knife in the parking lot.

An employee told troopers the man had pulled his vehicle in front of the parking lot in a way that prevented customers from leaving.

When the employee confronted him, police said the suspect returned to his vehicle and retrieved an arrow.

The man then allegedly chased the employee around the parking lot with the arrow.

The employee ran back inside the restaurant after the suspect allegedly threw the arrow at him and threatened to kill him, according to police.

Troopers detained Boyer at the scene. Police said he also threatened the lives of multiple troopers during the encounter.

Boyer faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, theft and recklessly endangering another person.

He was denied bail.

The charges are accusations, and Boyer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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