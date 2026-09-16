20-year-old dies days after Landover shooting with killer still unidentified

Jamal Crawley Jr. survived for a week before dying from his injuries and the case has now been ruled a homicide

LANDOVER, MD – A 20-year-old Landover man died one week after he was found shot outside on Garrett A. Morgan Boulevard, and the case is now a homicide investigation with detectives still working to identify who killed him.

Prince George’s County Police identified the victim as Jamal Crawley Jr. of Landover.

Officers initially responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 to the 500 block of Garrett A. Morgan Boulevard following a report of a shooting.

Crawley was found outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

He survived the initial shooting but died from his injuries on Aug. 23, one week after he was wounded.

The case became a homicide investigation after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Crawley’s death a homicide on Monday, Sept. 14.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has now assumed the investigation.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive for the killing.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case 26-0043723.

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