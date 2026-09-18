62-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Dundalk

Baltimore County homicide detectives say Anthony Storms was found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon

DUNDALK, MD – A 62-year-old man was shot and killed in Dundalk Thursday afternoon, with Baltimore County homicide detectives now investigating the gunfire that left Anthony Storms dead after he was rushed to a hospital.

Officers responded shortly before 2:10 p.m. to the unit block of Shipping Place in the 21222 ZIP code.

They found Storms suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Storms was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police classified the case as a homicide and assigned detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit to investigate.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Investigators did not release information Friday about what led to the shooting or whether Storms knew the person responsible.

No suspect description was provided, and police did not announce an arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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