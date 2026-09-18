Man accused of punching and pepper-spraying woman after she bumps into child on Newark bus

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

Police say the encounter began when an NJ Transit bus stopped abruptly and sent the woman into a child walking past her

NEWARK, NJ – A man allegedly punched a woman in the face and head before pepper-spraying her aboard an NJ Transit bus Monday after an abrupt stop caused her to accidentally bump into a child who was with him, according to Newark police.

The assault occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. aboard NJ Transit Bus 25 near Bergen Street and Springfield Avenue.

Police said the bus stopped abruptly, causing the woman to bump into a child who was walking past her with the suspect.

The woman apologized, but police allege the man became angry and began yelling at her.

He then allegedly punched the woman in the face and head.

The victim attempted to defend herself, leading to a struggle, according to police.

Investigators said the man then pepper-sprayed the woman in the face and fled.

Newark police officers responded to the scene, and emergency medical personnel rinsed the victim’s eyes.

She was taken to University Hospital for further treatment. Police did not provide additional information about her condition.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. is asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Anonymous tips are confidential and could qualify for a reward.

No arrest has been announced.

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