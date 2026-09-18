15-year-old accused of pulling gun on student and robbing him inside high school bathroom

Police say a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was recovered in woods near Northwest High School after the robbery

GERMANTOWN, MD – A 15-year-old student allegedly pointed a handgun at another 15-year-old inside a Northwest High School bathroom and demanded money Thursday, setting off a search that ended with three teenagers arrested and a loaded gun recovered from nearby woods.

Montgomery County Police said officers were dispatched to Northwest High School in the 13500 block of Richter Farm Road at approximately 12:35 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Investigators determined that the 15-year-old victim was inside a school bathroom when another 15-year-old Northwest student approached him.

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the student and demanded money.

The victim handed over cash, and both teenagers left the bathroom, police said.

After the victim reported the robbery, responding officers began searching for the suspect.

Officers located four males near Great Seneca Highway and Wisteria Drive, including one who matched the robbery suspect’s description.

Police said the 15-year-old separated from the group when he saw officers. He was stopped and taken into custody but did not have a firearm.

With the weapon used in the robbery still missing, officers stopped the other three teenagers who had been with him.

One of them walked into a wooded area before returning to the group, according to police.

A K9 search of the woods led officers to a loaded P80 handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Detectives determined that it was the same handgun used during the robbery inside Northwest High School, police said.

Investigators identified 17-year-old Khalil Ingram as the teenager who had walked into the wooded area where the gun was recovered. Detectives also determined that 18-year-old Tayvion Williams had possessed the gun.

A fourth teenager was interviewed and released without charges.

The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, carrying a handgun, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

He was remanded to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

Ingram was charged as an adult with carrying a handgun, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Williams was charged as an adult with possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Ingram and Williams were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit to await bond hearings.

The charges are accusations, and all three defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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