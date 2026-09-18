Moped-riding suspects open fire on Northwest DC street and graze second victim

Police say the pair fired at one person on Flagler Place but a second victim was grazed by gunfire

WASHINGTON, DC – Two suspects rode a moped onto a Northwest DC street, jumped off and opened fire at a person before striking a second victim with a graze wound and fleeing on the moped, police said.

The shooting occurred Saturday at approximately 7:46 p.m. in the 2200 block of Flagler Place in Northwest DC.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the two suspects arrived together on a moped.

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Both suspects dismounted and fired in the direction of the first victim, police said.

The gunfire instead struck a second victim, who suffered a graze wound.

That victim was treated at the scene. Police did not report any additional injuries.

After the shooting, both suspects allegedly got back on the moped and fled.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects, and MPD released footage Wednesday in an effort to identify them.

No arrests were announced in the release, and police did not provide a possible motive or additional information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident should not approach them and can call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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