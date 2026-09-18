Mom convinces daughter to buy scratch-off and it turns into $500K lottery win

A Giles County shopping trip turned into a half-million-dollar surprise after one suggestion from mom

PEARISBURG, VA – A Giles County woman shopping with her mother at Food Lion needed a little convincing to buy a Virginia Lottery scratch-off, but moments later the pair were staring at a Big Bank Payday ticket worth $500,000.

The anonymous winner was shopping with her mother at the Food Lion at 302 North Main Street in Pearisburg when her mom encouraged her to buy the ticket.

She followed the suggestion and purchased a Big Bank Payday scratcher.

After scratching the ticket, the woman realized it appeared to carry the game’s $500,000 top prize.

The winner later told Virginia Lottery officials that she and her mother could hardly believe what they were seeing.

The woman chose to claim the prize anonymously, an option available to Virginia Lottery winners under state law.

She already has plans for some of the money, including buying her mother a new car and getting a new vehicle for herself.

The winner also plans to remodel a bathroom and make a trip to Dollywood before winter.

She intends to invest the remainder of her winnings.

Big Bank Payday offers prizes ranging from $10 to $500,000.

The Giles County woman became the second player to claim one of the game’s $500,000 top prizes, leaving one top prize still available.

The odds of winning the $500,000 prize are 1 in 530,400, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.99.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 public education in the state. Giles County received more than $3.5 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

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