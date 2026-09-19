Suspect accused of stealing large haul from Fallston CVS before fleeing in white BMW

Harford County deputies released surveillance images and are offering cash rewards for information leading to a conviction

FALLSTON, MD – A suspect allegedly stole a large amount of merchandise from a Fallston CVS before leaving in a white BMW sedan, prompting the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to release surveillance images in an effort to identify him.

The theft occurred at the CVS in the 200 block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators did not disclose when the theft occurred or specify what merchandise was taken.

The value of the stolen merchandise was also not provided, although the Sheriff’s Office described the amount as large.

Surveillance images released by investigators show the person sought in connection with the case inside the store. Another image shows a white BMW sedan that deputies said was used to leave the location.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft to contact the Northern Precinct at 410-692-7880.

The case is listed under report number 26-201582.

Anonymous tips that lead to a conviction may qualify for cash rewards.

Metro Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for qualifying information, while Harford County Crime Solvers offers an additional reward of up to $1,000.

That puts the potential combined reward at up to $3,000 for qualifying tips submitted through the designated tip lines.

Anonymous information can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or through its online and text tip services.

No arrest was announced in the information released by the Sheriff’s Office.

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