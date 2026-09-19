23-year-old walks into Baltimore hospital after being shot on Cordelia Avenue

Police say the victim suffered apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in an early-morning Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday, leading police to an investigation that determined he had been shot in the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue.

Northwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 1:54 a.m. after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Officers found the 23-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators subsequently learned that the man had been shot in the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

Police did not provide information about what happened before the shooting or how the victim traveled from Cordelia Avenue to the hospital.

No suspect description, possible motive or arrest information was included in Friday morning’s advisory.

Northwest District detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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