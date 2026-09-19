Man charged with murder after 2-month-old DC girl dies from blunt force trauma

The infant died from blunt force trauma after she was found unresponsive inside a Southeast DC apartment

WASHINGTON, DC – A 2-month-old girl found unresponsive with blunt force injuries inside a Southeast DC apartment died at a hospital, and a 40-year-old man has now been arrested on a first-degree felony murder charge in her death, police said.

Khamyah Honesty, of Southeast DC, was found at approximately 9:47 p.m. Aug. 16 after officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue for a report of an unconscious infant.

Officers found Khamyah unresponsive and suffering from blunt force injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

DC Fire and EMS transported the infant to an area hospital, where she later died.

Two days later, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for DC determined that Khamyah died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.

The investigation continued for nearly a month before an arrest was made.

On Wednesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Demetrius Beatty, 40, who police said has no fixed address.

Beatty was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant.

He was charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Police did not provide details in Thursday’s release about Beatty’s relationship to Khamyah or specify what they allege occurred before the infant suffered the fatal injuries.

Detectives said the case had domestic overtones.

The Special Victims Unit of MPD’s Homicide Branch continues to investigate Khamyah’s death in coordination with the United States Attorney’s Office.

The charges against Beatty are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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