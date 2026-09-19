$1 million a year for life lottery winner takes $18 million cash payout in Ohio

The winning ticket beat odds of more than 22.9 million to one before the massive prize was claimed through a trust
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH – The winner of Ohio’s second MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE grand prize has traded $1 million a year for life for an $18 million lump-sum payout after a ticket sold at a Maple Heights gas station matched every number needed to hit the game’s top prize.
The Lee-Raymond Passive Trust claimed the grand prize from the Sept. 8 drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The trust was represented by attorney Maxwell A. Trubiano.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers plus the Millionaire Ball. The numbers were 14-19-36-41-42, with Millionaire Ball 2.
The odds of landing the grand prize were 1 in 22,910,580.
The game’s top prize pays $1 million annually for life, with a cash option available.
The winner selected the $18 million cash option.
After mandatory federal and state withholding, the Lee-Raymond Passive Trust will receive $13,185,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Libby Sunoco, located at 5270 Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights, sold the jackpot-winning ticket.
The win marked Ohio’s second MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE grand prize.
MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE is a $5 multi-state draw game offering two lifetime prizes. Players can win either $1 million a year for life or $100,000 a year for life, with cash options available for both.
Drawings are held seven days a week at approximately 11:15 p.m. Eastern time.
The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $35 billion to education since 1974.
Key Points
- The Lee-Raymond Passive Trust claimed Ohio’s second MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE grand prize after a ticket matched all five numbers plus the Millionaire Ball.
- The winner chose an $18 million cash option instead of the game’s $1 million-a-year-for-life grand prize and will receive $13,185,000 after mandatory withholding.
- Libby Sunoco on Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights sold the winning ticket, which beat odds of 1 in 22,910,580.