$1 million a year for life lottery winner takes $18 million cash payout in Ohio

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The winning ticket beat odds of more than 22.9 million to one before the massive prize was claimed through a trust

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH – The winner of Ohio’s second MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE grand prize has traded $1 million a year for life for an $18 million lump-sum payout after a ticket sold at a Maple Heights gas station matched every number needed to hit the game’s top prize.

The Lee-Raymond Passive Trust claimed the grand prize from the Sept. 8 drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The trust was represented by attorney Maxwell A. Trubiano.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers plus the Millionaire Ball. The numbers were 14-19-36-41-42, with Millionaire Ball 2.

The odds of landing the grand prize were 1 in 22,910,580.

The game’s top prize pays $1 million annually for life, with a cash option available.

The winner selected the $18 million cash option.

After mandatory federal and state withholding, the Lee-Raymond Passive Trust will receive $13,185,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Libby Sunoco, located at 5270 Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights, sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

The win marked Ohio’s second MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE grand prize.

MILLIONAIRE FOR LIFE is a $5 multi-state draw game offering two lifetime prizes. Players can win either $1 million a year for life or $100,000 a year for life, with cash options available for both.

Drawings are held seven days a week at approximately 11:15 p.m. Eastern time.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $35 billion to education since 1974.

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