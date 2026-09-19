Two men charged with murder after 33-year-old found shot dead behind wheel in Hyattsville

One suspect was arrested in Prince George’s County while a second was captured in Virginia nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting

HYATTSVILLE, MD – Two men have been charged with murder after a 33-year-old Adelphi man was found shot to death behind the wheel of his vehicle in Hyattsville, with police saying there is currently no indication the suspects knew the victim.

Oscar Valladares Romero, 26, of Hyattsville, and Junior Villatoro Mejia, 23, of Washington, DC, are charged in the killing of Brian Vasquez Rodriguez, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The shooting occurred Sept. 6 at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lewisdale Drive in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Vasquez Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 33-year-old died at the scene.

Homicide detectives later identified Valladares Romero and Villatoro Mejia as suspects in the killing, police said.

Valladares Romero was arrested Wednesday with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Emergency Services Team.

Police said Villatoro Mejia was captured in Fairfax on Thursday by the department’s Fugitive Unit, which is part of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Villatoro Mejia remained in Virginia awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County at the time of the police announcement.

Valladares Romero was being held by the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without bond.

Both suspects are charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses.

Police said investigators have found no indication at this time that Valladares Romero or Villatoro Mejia knew Vasquez Rodriguez.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Prince George’s County homicide detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0047521.

The charges are accusations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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