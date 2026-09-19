23-year-old accused of threatening victim with hammer during Cumberland disturbance

Police say officers found the hammer concealed on the suspect before he was arrested and held without bond

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 23-year-old Cumberland man allegedly threatened to assault someone with a hammer Thursday before responding officers found the weapon concealed on him and took him into custody, police said.

The Cumberland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the area of Virginia Avenue on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they were told that Raef Landon Thompson had threatened to assault another person with a hammer.

Officers detained Thompson and located the hammer concealed on him, according to police.

Thompson was arrested and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center for central booking.

The 23-year-old was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and disorderly conduct.

Following an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, Thompson was ordered held without bond.

Police did not provide additional information about what led to the disturbance or identify the person Thompson allegedly threatened. No injuries were reported in the release.

The charges are accusations, and Thompson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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