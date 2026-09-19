Plantsville lottery player hits $100K on Pinball Wizard scratch-off

A Connecticut Lottery ticket sold at a Southington retailer delivered a six-figure prize

SOUTHINGTON, CT – A Plantsville lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on a Pinball Wizard 2nd Edition scratch-off purchased from a Southington retailer, according to Connecticut Lottery prize records.

The $100,000 winning ticket was associated with Maganti Oil Energy Inc. in Southington.

Connecticut Lottery records list the winner as being from Plantsville.

The prize was recorded Monday, Sept. 15.

The player won $100,000 playing Pinball Wizard 2nd Edition.

The information released in the Connecticut Lottery prize listing does not identify the winner by name or provide details about when the ticket was purchased or scratched.

No additional information about the circumstances surrounding the win was included in the listing.

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