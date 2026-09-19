Maryland State Police intern helps rescue injured bald eagle from Route 50

The bird was removed from the highway and taken to a rehabilitation facility after an unexpected assignment for a Centreville Barrack intern

CENTREVILLE, MD – A Maryland State Police intern found himself on an unusual assignment Wednesday when he helped remove an injured bald eagle from Route 50 and Route 301 before the bird was turned over for rehabilitation.

Centreville Barrack intern Jackson Roach assisted in getting the injured eagle safely off the westbound roadway, according to Maryland State Police.

Roach was assisted by Trooper A. Setter and an unidentified off-duty law enforcement officer.

The group brought the bald eagle back to the Centreville Barrack after removing it from the highway.

Dr. Dave Kramar of Washington College then responded to the barrack and took possession of the injured bird.

The eagle was transported to a rehabilitation facility for further care.

Maryland State Police did not provide information about how the bald eagle was injured or describe the extent of its injuries.

The agency also did not identify the rehabilitation facility or provide an update on the eagle’s condition.

State police highlighted the rescue while describing the range of experiences interns can encounter while working alongside law enforcement.

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