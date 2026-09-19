New Jersey Weekend Starts Mild Before Showers and Thunderstorms Arrive Sunday

New Jersey will see a partly sunny Saturday before showers and thunderstorms become increasingly likely Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Saturday will remain mostly dry with highs in the low 70s before rain chances increase Sunday afternoon and evening and cooler weather settles in Monday.

NEW JERSEY — The weekend will begin on a quiet note across New Jersey, but residents with outdoor plans Sunday may want to keep an eye on the sky as showers and thunderstorms move into the forecast.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. East winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase Saturday night as temperatures fall to around 58 degrees. Winds will become calm overnight.

Rain chances increase Sunday

Sunday will turn mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 75.

Thunderstorms will also become possible after 5 p.m., with the chance of precipitation reaching 50%. Most locations are expected to receive less than a tenth of an inch during the day, although thunderstorms could produce locally higher amounts.

The greater chance for rain arrives Sunday night.

A slight chance of thunderstorms remains through about 8 p.m., followed by showers likely and possibly another thunderstorm between 8 and 11 p.m. Showers are expected to remain likely after 11 p.m.

The chance of precipitation Sunday night rises to 70%.

Rainfall totals of one-tenth to one-quarter inch are possible, with higher amounts where thunderstorms develop.

Temperatures will fall to around 57 degrees overnight as winds shift from the south to northwest after midnight.

Cooler, unsettled weather continues Monday

The new workweek begins cooler.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 68 degrees. Northeast winds will run 5 to 10 mph.

Any additional rainfall during the day should generally remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Clouds will stick around Monday night as temperatures fall to about 53 degrees. Another 30% chance of showers develops, mainly after 2 a.m.

For weekend plans, Saturday remains the drier stretch before the weather becomes increasingly unsettled Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will continue into Monday as temperatures retreat from the mid-70s back into the upper 60s.