New York City Weekend Starts Sunny Before Rain and Thunderstorms Move In Sunday

New York City will see a mostly sunny Saturday before rain and possible thunderstorms arrive Sunday and continue through Sunday night.

Mostly sunny skies will carry New York City through Saturday before widespread rain and possible thunderstorms arrive Sunday and continue into Sunday night.

NEW YORK, NY — New York City will get one mostly dry day this weekend before a much wetter weather pattern moves into the region Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Northeast winds will run between 8 and 10 mph.

Clouds increase Saturday night, with temperatures holding unusually steady around 68 degrees and an east wind near 8 mph.

Sunday turns wet across New York City

Rain becomes the main weather story Sunday.

The chance of precipitation climbs to 90%, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. The high will reach about 72 degrees with a southeast wind around 9 mph.

Between one-quarter and one-half inch of rain could fall during the day.

Anyone with outdoor plans Sunday should prepare for periods of rain rather than counting on brief passing showers.

Heavier rain possible Sunday night

Rain will continue Sunday night, with thunderstorms also possible.

The chance of precipitation remains high at 80%, and another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch could fall.

Temperatures will drop to around 62 degrees. Southeast winds of 6 to 10 mph will shift to the northeast after midnight.

Combined daytime and nighttime rainfall could push totals around or above an inch in areas receiving the heavier showers or thunderstorms.

Cooler Monday follows the rain

Conditions begin improving Monday morning, although clouds will remain.

There is a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and a cooler high near 67 degrees.

Northeast winds will increase to 11 to 17 mph.

Monday night remains mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to around 58 degrees. Another 30% chance of showers develops after 2 a.m.

For New Yorkers trying to make the most of the weekend, Saturday provides the better opportunity for outdoor plans before a much wetter Sunday.