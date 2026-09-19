NJ pharmacist ordered to sell pharmacy after allegedly filling prescriptions while license was suspended

State officials say the Gloucester County pharmacist agreed to give up ownership of Woodbury Family Pharmacy while misconduct allegations remain unresolved

WOODBURY, NJ – A Gloucester County pharmacist must sell her pharmacy after New Jersey officials alleged she continued filling and dispensing prescriptions despite an order suspending her license over accusations involving unsafe practices, unsanitary conditions and patient medications.

Nittal K. Lodha agreed to divest her financial interest in Woodbury Family Pharmacy rather than contest the state’s latest allegations before the New Jersey State Board of Pharmacy, according to the Attorney General’s Office and Division of Consumer Affairs.

Under an interim consent order filed Sept. 1, Lodha must sell the pharmacy to a purchaser approved by the Board of Pharmacy within 90 days.

She must also remain out of practice while the allegations against her are unresolved.

Lodha is barred from entering Woodbury Family Pharmacy except to facilitate its sale or respond to insurance audits. In those circumstances, she must be accompanied by a monitor approved by the Board.

The case follows a June 5 hearing at which the state sought the immediate temporary suspension of Lodha’s pharmacist license and the pharmacy’s permit to operate.

State officials alleged their continued operation posed a clear and imminent danger to public health, safety and welfare.

The Board granted the temporary suspensions.

According to the state, allegations presented at the June hearing included claims that Lodha repeatedly disregarded patients’ requests to stop filling their prescriptions and transfer them to other pharmacies.

Instead, the state alleges, she continued filling the prescriptions using medications stored under unsanitary conditions.

Officials further alleged that Lodha dispensed incorrect dosages and provided medications in packages with broken safety seals or missing pills.

The state claimed those practices left some patients rationing medication or going without it and contributed to adverse health consequences and the deterioration of some patients’ medical conditions.

The Board initially provided Lodha and Woodbury Family Pharmacy a pathway to limited reinstatement if specified conditions were satisfied before a full hearing.

New allegations filed in August, however, accused Lodha of violating the suspension order itself.

The state alleges she continued filling and dispensing prescriptions and distributed medications from the Woodbury pharmacy’s drug stock despite the Board having determined that stock was unsafe and unfit for distribution.

Following those allegations, the Board revoked the opportunity for limited reinstatement and continued Lodha’s suspension indefinitely pending final resolution of the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Enforcement Bureau within the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

The allegations against Lodha have not been finally adjudicated. Her agreement to sell the pharmacy and remain out of practice was entered through an interim consent order while the underlying allegations remain unresolved.

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