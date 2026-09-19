Two men charged in shooting that killed pregnant 18-year-old and unborn child in Clairton

Two sets of handcuffs.

Investigators say surveillance video cell phone data and license plate readers helped identify the two suspects in the July shooting

CLAIRTON, PA – Two men have been charged in a Clairton shooting that killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child and left another victim critically injured, according to Allegheny County Police.

Darryl Pirl, 19, and Tyjeir Williams-Cunningham, 21, were identified by homicide detectives as suspects in the July 13 shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Allegheny County 911 received a report of gunfire at approximately 1:31 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a female and male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim, later identified as Jael Torres, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined Torres was pregnant and that her unborn child died as a result of the shooting.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives identified a vehicle connected to the shooting that police said belonged to Williams-Cunningham.

Investigators used surveillance footage, cell phone data and license plate reader technology during the investigation, according to county police.

Police said those investigative efforts led detectives to determine Pirl and Williams-Cunningham were responsible for the shooting.

Both men face multiple charges, including two counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Pirl was already in federal custody on unrelated charges when the new charges were announced.

Williams-Cunningham was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.

Police did not provide information about a possible motive or describe any relationship between the suspects and the victims.

The charges are accusations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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