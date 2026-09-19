Brick man accused of targeting work vehicles and stealing $15K in tools

Detectives say a September burglary investigation led them to recover about $15,000 in property and connect the suspect to additional break-ins in Point Pleasant

BRICK, NJ – A Brick Township man is accused of targeting work vehicles during a string of September burglaries and stealing about $15,000 worth of tools and equipment before detectives recovered property during a search of his home and vehicle, police said.

Anthony S. Cerchio, 35, of Brick Township, was arrested following an investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries on the north side of the township.

Brick Township Police said the suspect specifically targeted work vehicles and stole approximately $15,000 worth of tools, equipment and other property.

Investigators initially described the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 30s, driving a dark-colored SUV.

Detectives with the Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau identified Cerchio during the investigation and obtained a court-authorized search warrant for his residence and vehicle, according to police.

Members of the Patrol Division, Street Crimes Unit and Detective Bureau assisted in executing the warrant.

Investigators recovered approximately $15,000 worth of tools and other property believed to have been stolen during the vehicle burglaries, police said.

Cerchio was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, receiving stolen property and fencing.

Police said Cerchio was released on a summons pending a future court hearing.

The investigation also produced evidence that police said connected Cerchio to multiple vehicle burglaries in Point Pleasant Borough.

Additional stolen property was recovered in connection with those cases, according to Brick police.

Point Pleasant Borough Police filed separate charges related to burglaries within that department’s jurisdiction.

Police did not specify the number of additional Point Pleasant burglaries, the value of the property recovered in those cases or provide details about the separate charges.

The charges are accusations, and Cerchio is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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