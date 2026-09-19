Thousands of Women Gather in Lakewood as Sheriff’s Office Monitored Skies Above Massive Event

Thousands of women gathered in Lakewood for the annual N’shei Adirei HaTorah event as the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office monitored drone activity above the gathering.

Thousands of women filled the Cedarbridge area of Lakewood for the annual N’shei Adirei HaTorah gathering as local police, emergency services and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office coordinated security for the large event.

LAKEWOOD, NJ — Thousands of women converged on Lakewood Wednesday night for a massive community gathering that required a coordinated public-safety operation on the ground and in the air.

The annual N’shei Adirei HaTorah gathering drew women from Lakewood and surrounding communities to the Cedarbridge area for an evening centered on Torah, family and the role women play in supporting homes dedicated to Torah learning.

The size of the gathering prompted a substantial security, traffic and emergency-services presence throughout the evening.

Sheriff’s Office monitored drone activity

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office deployed personnel specifically to monitor drone activity around the event.

“Tonight, members of our team are on-site monitoring drone activity during an event in the Lakewood community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Warrant Officer Fennsesy and Sheriff’s Officer Impallomeni were assigned to keep watch over activity in the airspace surrounding the gathering.

The Sheriff’s Office said the monitoring was intended “to help ensure the event runs safely and smoothly.”

The agency did not report any drone-related security incident.

Large public-safety operation accompanied gathering

With thousands of people arriving in one area during the evening, authorities and volunteer organizations were positioned throughout the surrounding neighborhood to manage the crowd, traffic and emergency response.

Lakewood Police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office were among the law-enforcement agencies involved, while local emergency and community organizations assisted with medical coverage and crowd movement.

The gathering itself was reported to have drawn thousands upon thousands of attendees, making it one of Lakewood’s larger women’s events of the year.

Additional photographs and video from the gathering were published by Lakewood Alerts.

Annual gathering brings women together

N’shei Adirei HaTorah brings together women from Lakewood’s Orthodox Jewish community for an evening of religious inspiration and recognition of women supporting husbands and families committed to Torah study.

The event included religious speakers, music and other programming before the crowd dispersed later in the evening.

Despite the unusually large turnout, authorities did not announce any significant public-safety problems associated with the gathering.

For the Sheriff’s Office, the assignment also highlighted the increasingly routine use of specialized technology and personnel to monitor major gatherings where unauthorized or unidentified drones could potentially create security or safety concerns.