Five Pennsylvania men busted with loaded 21-round gun and distribution-level marijuana in Cranford

Police say an early-morning traffic stop on North Avenue uncovered a loaded firearm and marijuana packaged for distribution

CRANFORD, NJ – A traffic stop in Cranford led to the arrests of five Pennsylvania men after officers allegedly discovered distribution-level marijuana and a firearm loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition inside their vehicle, police said.

The arrests stem from a Sept. 11 traffic stop near North Avenue and Springfield Avenue.

At approximately 3:43 a.m., Cranford police stopped a 2016 Infiniti after officers observed several traffic violations.

During the investigation, officers discovered what police described as a significant amount of marijuana packaged for distribution.

Police also reported finding a large-capacity firearm loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition inside the Infiniti.

All five occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Police identified the driver as Jasir Brown, 23, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania.

The four passengers were identified as Tyson Texidor, 22, Keith Williams, 24, Keyshawn Sims, 21, and Dahfir Ahmad-Wilson, 21. All four are from Philadelphia.

Police said the five men were charged with multiple narcotics and weapons offenses.

The charges include second-degree possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of a weapon during controlled dangerous substance offenses and third-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The release did not specify the amount of marijuana recovered or provide additional details about the firearm.

All five men were being held at the Union County Jail pending detention hearings following their arrests.

The charges are accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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