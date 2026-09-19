Garden State Parkway Clear for Wildwood Firefighters Weekend, but Roadwork Awaits Elsewhere

Fire trucks and firefighters gather in Wildwood for the annual New Jersey State Firefighter’s Convention, Fire Expo and Memorial Parade as drivers head south for one of the shore town’s busiest September weekends.

Drivers heading to the New Jersey State Firefighter’s Convention in Wildwood have a relatively clear run down the Garden State Parkway Saturday, though construction and lane restrictions remain scattered across the state.

WILDWOOD, NJ — Thousands of firefighters, families and visitors heading south for one of Wildwood’s busiest September weekends are getting some good news on the drive down: the Garden State Parkway was reporting no major construction closure blocking the primary route into Cape May County Saturday.

The 149th New Jersey State Firefighter’s Association Convention, NJ Fire Expo and Firefighters Memorial Parade are wrapping up Saturday after bringing fire companies from across New Jersey and neighboring states to the Wildwoods.

The Fire Expo opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the annual Firefighters Memorial Parade scheduled to step off at 2 p.m. from Cresse and New Jersey avenues and proceed north through Wildwood.

While the Parkway itself is in good shape for the trip south, motorists traveling from other parts of New Jersey may encounter roadwork before they ever reach it.

South Jersey drivers face several construction zones

Drivers approaching Cape May County from western and central South Jersey should be aware of several ongoing projects.

On US 322 in Logan Township, construction remains in place near US 130. The left shoulder is closed eastbound through Oct. 8 and westbound through Oct. 9.

US 130 also has multiple construction restrictions around Bordentown Township.

The left lane is closed southbound between north of I-295 and north of County Route 662 through Sept. 27. Northbound traffic between County Route 662 and I-295 has a left-lane closure scheduled through Sunday morning.

A separate right-lane closure on southbound US 130 between US 206 and I-295 is scheduled through early Sunday.

Drivers using NJ 73 through Winslow Township should also expect a shoulder closure northbound between the Cedarbrook Road area and Westbury Drive through Sept. 24.

Camden-area construction could slow alternate routes

Motorists approaching South Jersey through Camden and Pennsauken also have several longer-term projects to contend with.

US 30 westbound has a right-lane closure between Baird Boulevard and the Ben Franklin Bridge area in Camden through late November.

Another right-lane closure continues farther east along US 30 from the Collingswood Circle area in Collingswood to North Park Drive in Pennsauken.

The eastbound side of US 30 between the Ben Franklin Bridge area and Baird Boulevard also has a shoulder restriction.

Those closures are not on the Parkway itself, but they could affect visitors coming into New Jersey from Philadelphia before heading toward the shore.

Betsy Ross Bridge traffic also restricted

Drivers crossing from Philadelphia on the Betsy Ross Bridge should expect construction in both directions.

Two lanes were getting by eastbound near mid-span Saturday, with traffic restricted to 35 mph through the work area.

Westbound traffic also has a right-lane closure near the ramp to I-95 North.

Anyone traveling from Pennsylvania toward Wildwood may want to allow additional time before reaching the major South Jersey highways.

Central Jersey construction scattered across major routes

Farther north, NJ 18 southbound near US 1 in New Brunswick has a shoulder closure scheduled through Saturday afternoon.

NJ 35 northbound between the Cliffwood Avenue area in Aberdeen and US 9 in South Amboy also has a shoulder closure.

Longer-term construction continues on NJ 36 in Long Branch, where shoulders are closed in both directions between the Florence Avenue and Long Branch Avenue areas through May 2027.

Those restrictions should not prevent drivers from reaching the Parkway but could create localized backups on approaches to the highway.

Water main break affecting US 22

One of Saturday’s more significant non-construction problems is in North Plainfield.

A water main break on US 22 westbound west of West End Avenue has closed one of the highway’s two right lanes along with the right shoulder.

Drivers traveling through Somerset and Union county areas should allow additional time or consider alternate routes if backups develop.

George Washington Bridge and Newark restrictions

North Jersey drivers also face several restrictions before reaching the Parkway.

Construction on the George Washington Bridge lower level westbound has closed one right lane between the Lower Trans-Manhattan Expressway and the Henry Hudson Parkway area.

Commercial vehicles using the lower level eastbound are also subject to routing restrictions around Exit 73.

At Port Newark, Port Street remains restricted between Brewster Road and Marlin Street. Oversize vehicles face additional routing requirements, while the roadway has been reduced to narrow lanes as part of the ongoing project.

I-280 eastbound also has a shoulder closure between I-80 and the New Road area in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Parkway offers the simpler route south

For motorists whose trip allows it, the Garden State Parkway remains the most direct route into the Wildwoods Saturday.

Drivers reaching the southern end of the Parkway can continue into Cape May County and connect with Route 47 and local roads into Wildwood without the construction restrictions affecting several inland highways.

Traffic could still build closer to Wildwood as the afternoon approaches, particularly with the Firefighters Memorial Parade beginning at 2 p.m. and several other events taking place across the island.

The firefighters convention is not the only attraction drawing visitors this weekend. Wildwood is also hosting Oktoberfest events, Boots at the Beach, a Hispanic Heritage celebration and other activities Saturday.

Drivers can check changing conditions throughout the day through 511NJ before leaving.