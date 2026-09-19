Multiple suspects sought after commercial burglary on James Street in Baltimore

Detectives released an identification appeal after multiple individuals were linked to a Southern District business break-in

BALTIMORE, MD – Multiple suspects are being sought in connection with a commercial burglary on James Street after Baltimore detectives turned to the public Friday for help identifying the individuals involved.

The burglary occurred Monday in the 1100 block of James Street in Baltimore’s Southern District, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Detectives are attempting to identify multiple individuals connected to the incident.

Police did not disclose the name or type of business that was burglarized.

No information was released about how the individuals allegedly entered the property or what, if anything, was stolen.

Investigators also did not report the value of any missing property or the amount of damage caused during the burglary.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information that could help detectives identify the individuals is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2499.

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