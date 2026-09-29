Greensburg man accused of drunken airport fence crash, spitting at troopers

State police say the 25-year-old smashed through four fence sections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport before fighting with officers.

UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA – A Greensburg man is facing DUI and assault charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he crashed through fencing at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, wound up inside the restricted area and then spat at and tried to kick troopers.

Payne Briggs, 25, was found lying on the asphalt inside the airport fencing after troopers responded to Aviation Lane on Sept. 26, according to state police. His vehicle was also found inside the damaged perimeter.

Investigators said four sections of fencing were damaged in the crash. The loss was estimated at approximately $1,500.

Witnesses Report High-Speed Crash

Witnesses told troopers Briggs’ vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before striking the airport fencing.

Emergency medical personnel began checking Briggs after the crash and told troopers they could smell alcohol coming from him, according to the police account.

Troopers described Briggs as combative and uncooperative while they attempted to gather information about what had happened.

Police said he also made repeated insulting remarks toward officers during the investigation.

Troopers Accuse Driver of Spitting and Kicking

The encounter escalated further when Briggs allegedly spat at troopers and attempted to kick them.

Police said he refused verbal commands, and investigators ultimately obtained a search warrant to secure a blood sample.

Briggs was arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and additional offenses connected to the crash.

The charges are allegations, and Briggs is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Airport Perimeter Damaged in Crash

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is located along Aviation Lane near Latrobe in Westmoreland County. Pennsylvania records list the airport at 148 Aviation Lane.

State police did not indicate that airport operations were disrupted by the crash.

The investigation remains tied to the Sept. 26 incident, with the alleged DUI and assault offenses expected to proceed through the court system.