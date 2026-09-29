Police vehicle with lights on at a crime scene.

Police say the suspects arrived before dawn in a white Hyundai Sonata and escaped after ransacking the attendant’s booth.

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark police are asking for help identifying three men accused of robbing a parking lot attendant before dawn, dragging him from his booth and stealing cash before fleeing in a white Hyundai Sonata.

The robbery happened around 4:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at a J&L Parking lot on Bruen Street near Edison Place, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr.

Police said the three suspects entered the lot in a white Hyundai Sonata bearing New Jersey registration D57WZM and parked in front of the attendant’s booth.

Suspect Asked for Phone Charger Before Robbery

According to police, the first suspect walked to the booth and asked the attendant if he had a phone charger.

When the attendant said he did not, the suspect allegedly reached into the worker’s pocket, removed parking lot keys and threw them onto the ground.

A second suspect then picked up the keys, police said.

Investigators said the first and third suspects grabbed the attendant by his hoodie and pulled him from the booth while the second suspect went inside and ransacked it.

Police said a small amount of money was taken before the attendant managed to escape.

Photo: three men wanted after early-morning newark parking lot robbery

Trio Flees South on Bruen Street

The three men then got back into the Hyundai and fled southbound on Bruen Street, according to police.

Authorities released descriptions of all three suspects in hopes someone recognizes them.

The first suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, dark gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The second wore a black hoodie, blue jeans, a white mask and black sneakers, while the third wore light blue jeans, a black jacket and black sneakers.

Newark police have sought public help in other recent robbery investigations, including a separate case involving a suspect accused of violently taking a woman’s purse. (Shore News Network)

Police Ask Public to Identify Suspects

Miranda is urging anyone with information about the men or the vehicle to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS, or 1-877-695-8477.

Police said anonymous tips are confidential and could lead to a reward.

No arrests had been announced in the case.