Lottery Results, Connecticut

Connecticut Lottery Ticket Delivers Big Win to Newington Player

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Connecticut lottery ticket delivers big win to newington player
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A 20X Cash 10th Edition ticket tied to a New Britain retailer delivered a five-figure prize.

NEWINGTON, CT – A Connecticut Lottery player from Newington won $20,000 on a 20X Cash 10th Edition scratch-off, according to state winner records dated Sept. 25.

The winning ticket was associated with Central Wine and Spirit in New Britain.

The Lottery record lists the prize at $20,000.

Five-Figure Scratch-Off Win Reported

The available winner listing does not identify the player by name or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased.

The winning game was 20X Cash 10th Edition.

The prize marks another sizeable Connecticut Lottery scratch-off win reported in the state.

New Britain Retailer Tied to Winning Ticket

Central Wine and Spirit is listed as the retailer associated with the $20,000 ticket.

No additional information about the winner’s plans or claim status was included in the available record.

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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

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