$714K lottery jackpot sold at Nutley convenience store

One Essex County ticket matched all five numbers, handing its player a $714,809 payday.

TRENTON, N.J. – A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at a Nutley convenience store matched all five numbers in Monday night’s drawing, scoring a $714,809 jackpot, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Ave. in Essex County. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 25, 29 and 43. The Bullseye number was 43 and the XTRA number was 03.

Key Points

One Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Nutley hit the $714,809 jackpot.

M & M Quick Stop will receive a $2,000 retailer bonus.

Another 25 tickets matched four numbers plus the Bullseye for $500 prizes.

Nutley ticket hits all five Jersey Cash 5 numbers

The Essex County ticket matched every number drawn Monday, landing the game’s $714,809 top prize. The New Jersey Lottery announced the winning location Tuesday.

M & M Quick Stop, located at 291 Bloomfield Ave., sold the jackpot-winning ticket. Lottery officials did not identify the player in the release.

Beyond the jackpot, 25 players matched four of the five numbers plus the Bullseye to win $500 each. Five of those players had also purchased the XTRA option, multiplying their prizes to $1,500.

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot resets after $714K hit

Following the winning draw, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot reset to $150,000, according to the lottery.

The $714,809 prize marked another substantial Jersey Cash 5 win in Essex County this year. Official lottery records show Essex County tickets have also landed other large Jersey Cash 5 jackpots in 2026.

The lottery release did not provide additional information about the person holding Monday’s winning ticket.

Where was the $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Ave. in Nutley.

What were the winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers?

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 25, 29 and 43. The Bullseye was 43 and the XTRA was 03.

How much does the Nutley retailer receive?

M & M Quick Stop will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.