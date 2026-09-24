$714K lottery jackpot sold at Nutley convenience store

One Essex County ticket matched all five numbers, handing its player a $714,809 payday.
TRENTON, N.J. – A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at a Nutley convenience store matched all five numbers in Monday night’s drawing, scoring a $714,809 jackpot, according to the New Jersey Lottery.
The winning ticket was purchased at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Ave. in Essex County. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.
The winning numbers were 10, 12, 25, 29 and 43. The Bullseye number was 43 and the XTRA number was 03.
Key Points
- One Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Nutley hit the $714,809 jackpot.
- M & M Quick Stop will receive a $2,000 retailer bonus.
- Another 25 tickets matched four numbers plus the Bullseye for $500 prizes.
Nutley ticket hits all five Jersey Cash 5 numbers
The Essex County ticket matched every number drawn Monday, landing the game’s $714,809 top prize. The New Jersey Lottery announced the winning location Tuesday.
M & M Quick Stop, located at 291 Bloomfield Ave., sold the jackpot-winning ticket. Lottery officials did not identify the player in the release.
Beyond the jackpot, 25 players matched four of the five numbers plus the Bullseye to win $500 each. Five of those players had also purchased the XTRA option, multiplying their prizes to $1,500.
Jersey Cash 5 jackpot resets after $714K hit
Following the winning draw, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot reset to $150,000, according to the lottery.
The $714,809 prize marked another substantial Jersey Cash 5 win in Essex County this year. Official lottery records show Essex County tickets have also landed other large Jersey Cash 5 jackpots in 2026.
The lottery release did not provide additional information about the person holding Monday’s winning ticket.
Where was the $714,809 Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold?
The winning ticket was sold at M & M Quick Stop, 291 Bloomfield Ave. in Nutley.
What were the winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers?
The winning numbers were 10, 12, 25, 29 and 43. The Bullseye was 43 and the XTRA was 03.
How much does the Nutley retailer receive?
M & M Quick Stop will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.