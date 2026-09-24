Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick Hires 8 New Veteran Police Officers to Growing Department Ranks

Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick (L) swears in a new police officer. Eight newly sworn Toms River police officers joined Chief Guy E. Maire and township officials as the department welcomed its latest group of full-time patrol officers.

The eight new patrol officers bring experience from departments across New Jersey, including Paterson, Lakehurst, Absecon, Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant Beach. Rodrick was also able to bring homegrown officers back to the force.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — The Toms River Police Department has added eight full-time police officers to its ranks, bringing in a mix of hometown recruits and experienced officers who previously served with law enforcement agencies across New Jersey. The officers were sworn in by Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy E. Maire.

Chief Maire introduced each officer during a township swearing-in ceremony, outlining their education, law enforcement backgrounds and connections to the community before they took the oath of office.

The new appointments come as Toms River continues adding personnel to its police and public-safety ranks. In December 2024, the township swore in three new officers and promoted nine veteran officers during Rodrick’s first year in office. In addition, the mayor drastically increased the size of the police department’s EMS services to improve call times and provide better coverage for emergency medical responses.

The new officers are Christopher Meyers, Joseph Ciaurro, Francisco Flores, Mohamed Ibrahim, Michael Barbagallo, Nicholas Saxs, Steven Schlenger and John Kley. Rodrick chose to hire experienced veteran police officers during his first round of hires.

The hires bolster the growth of the Toms River Police Department which expanded its EMS service when Rodrick first took office.

Rodrick told Shore News Network that his process for hiring the right officers took time because he wanted to ensure he brought in experienced veteran officers to serve the township. Instead of having a long training and ramping-up timeframe, these officers come to Toms River with experience in both civilian policing, and some have military service.

The Toms River PBA joined the chief and Rodrick in welcoming the new officers.

“Toms River PBA Local 137 is proud to welcome eight new officers to our ranks. Last night, our eight new members were sworn in at the township council meeting. We wish them a long and successful career and we are looking forward to working with them,” the union wrote in a social media post.

Christopher Meyers Returns to Toms River

Patrolman Christopher Meyers

Patrolman Christopher Meyers, badge No. 481, grew up in Toms River until age 14 before moving to Manchester, where he graduated from Manchester Township High School.

Meyers earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Ocean County College and began his law enforcement career as a Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer in Seaside Heights.

After graduating from the Ocean County Police Academy, he became a full-time officer with the Pemberton Borough Police Department.

Maire said Meyers is looking forward to returning to Toms River and making a positive impact in the community.

Joseph Ciaurro Brings Lakehurst, North Wildwood Experience

Patrolman Joseph Ciaurro

Patrolman Joseph Ciaurro, badge No. 482, graduated from Barnegat High School and earned an associate degree in social science from Ocean County College.

He attended the Cape May County Police Academy before beginning his career with the North Wildwood Police Department as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer.

Ciaurro later joined the Lakehurst Borough Police Department as a full-time officer, gaining additional training and experience before coming to Toms River.

He plans to continue participating in community events while serving the township.

Francisco Flores Returns to Department Where Career Began

Patrolman Francisco Flores

Patrolman Francisco Flores, badge No. 483, grew up in Toms River and graduated from Toms River High School North.

His law enforcement career began with the Toms River Police Department as a Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer.

Flores later joined the Seaside Heights Police Department as a seasonal Class I officer and earned a spot at the Ocean County Police Academy, graduating in April 2025.

He continued serving Seaside Heights as a Class II officer until being hired full time by Toms River.

Flores is bilingual in Spanish and said he is honored to serve the community where he grew up.

Mohamed Ibrahim Comes to Toms River From Paterson

Patrolman Mohamed Ibrahim

Patrolman Mohamed Ibrahim, badge No. 484, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kean University and is bilingual in Arabic.

Ibrahim graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy and began his law enforcement career as a full-time police officer in Paterson.

He is married with two children and enjoys spending time with his family, watching sports and coaching basketball.

Ibrahim said he is looking forward to bringing his previous law enforcement experience to Toms River.

Michael Barbagallo Brings Traffic Enforcement Background

Patrolman Michael Barbagallo

Patrolman Michael Barbagallo, badge No. 485, graduated from Barnegat High School before earning an associate degree in criminal justice from Ocean County College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stockton University.

While attending college, Barbagallo served as a Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer with the Long Beach Township Police Department.

He later attended the Ocean County Police Academy and served with the Absecon Police Department, first as a Class II officer and later as a full-time patrol officer.

His experience includes motor vehicle crash investigations, impaired-driving investigations and general traffic enforcement.

Nicholas Saxs Also Serves in Coast Guard

Patrolman Nicholas Saxs,

Patrolman Nicholas Saxs, badge No. 486, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kean University and previously worked in law enforcement with the Lebanon Township Police Department and New Jersey State Parole Board.

Saxs is also enlisted in the United States Coast Guard as a maritime enforcement specialist.

He told township officials he is eager to begin serving the Toms River community.

Steven Schlenger Moves Into Full-Time Role

Patrolman Steven Schlenger

Patrolman Steven Schlenger, badge No. 487, is a graduate of the Ocean County Police Academy and previously served Toms River as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer.

His duties included working as a booking officer in the township’s municipal jail.

Maire said Schlenger is committed to serving with integrity and compassion. Schlenger is married and has four children.

His promotion into a full-time position keeps an officer already familiar with the department and its operations within the Ocean County law enforcement community.

John Kley Comes From Law Enforcement Family

Patrolman John Kley

Patrolman John Kley, badge No. 488, is a Howell Township resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Both of Kley’s parents served as police officers in Elizabeth.

Kley began his own career as a Class II Special Law Enforcement Officer with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department before completing the Basic Course for Police Officers at the Ocean County Police Academy.

He later joined Toms River as a Class II officer working in the municipal jail before being selected as a full-time patrol officer.

Mayor Joins Chief and Welcomes Eight Officers and Their Families

After the officers were sworn in, Maire said he had participated in the interview process and was pleased with the group selected for the department.

“We’ve brought on some fantastic people and I’m proud of what we’ve done and excited to have them on board,” Maire said.

The chief also thanked township officials for supporting the hires and welcomed the officers’ families to the department.

“I just want to, on behalf of the Toms River Police Department, thank the mayor and the council,” Maire said. “I want to congratulate the eight new hires and welcome them and their families to the Toms River Police Department.”