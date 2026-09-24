Young Girl Critical in Chesapeake Shooting As Two Suspects Flee

Residents were told to shelter in place during the search

Chesapeake, VA — A teenage girl was seriously wounded Wednesday afternoon after a dispute outside a Chesapeake housing unit erupted in gunfire, prompting a shelter-in-place alert while officers searched for two suspects.

The shooting happened around 4:27 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 1600 block of Summerall Lane, according to Chesapeake police.

Dispute erupts in gunfire

Officers arriving at the scene learned that a dispute had taken place outside one of the housing units before shots were fired.

The teenage victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released her age or identified her publicly.

Two suspects flee on foot

Investigators said two male suspects ran from the area after the shooting.

One was described as a light-skinned Black male. The second was described as a Black male, with no additional description immediately available.

A shelter-in-place notification was sent to nearby residents while officers searched the surrounding area.

No arrests had been announced in the latest publicly available update.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through P3 Tips or through the Chesapeake Police Department.

More Virginia crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Virginia and Crime pages.

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