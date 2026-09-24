Police seek more possible victims after bathroom arrest at Smith Haven Mall

Teen allegedly reached over a stall to photograph another man

Lake Grove, NY — Suffolk County police are looking for additional possible victims after an 18-year-old Mastic Beach man was accused of secretly taking cellphone photos of another man inside a restroom at Smith Haven Mall.

Antonio Masso was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Victim spots phone over bathroom stall

Police said Masso was inside a restroom stall at the mall when he allegedly reached over from a neighboring stall and used his cellphone to photograph a man using the restroom.

The victim noticed the phone and confronted Masso after leaving the restroom.

Mall security was notified and contacted Suffolk County police.

Masso was issued a desk appearance ticket and is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. Second-degree unlawful surveillance is a felony charge.

Detectives look for other possible victims

The investigation is now expanding beyond the initial allegation.

Suffolk County detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been photographed or otherwise victimized by Masso to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

The charge is an accusation, and Masso is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Additional information is available through the Suffolk County Police Department and the New York State Unified Court System.

More Long Island crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

Key Points