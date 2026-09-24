Queens postal clerk accused of cashing $56K in stolen Treasury checks

Prosecutors say tax refunds and federal benefits were diverted

Queens, NY — A former U.S. Postal Service clerk in South Ozone Park is accused of cashing 20 stolen U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $56,000 and collecting more than $50,000 in alleged kickbacks, according to Queens prosecutors.

Kasandra Perez, 31, of Brooklyn, faces a 104-count criminal complaint that includes grand larceny, possession of stolen property, forged instrument charges, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

The checks were primarily tax refunds along with Social Security and Veterans Administration benefit payments intended for people in New York and several other states.

Prosecutors say scheme ran through postal window

Perez worked as a clerk at the South Ozone Park post office when prosecutors allege accomplices began bringing stolen Treasury checks to her window.

Between March 12 and April 28, investigators say Perez cashed 20 checks totaling $56,821.71.

Prosecutors allege accomplices used proceeds from the stolen checks to purchase money orders that were later made payable to Perez.

In all, investigators say Perez received approximately $50,330 through the alleged scheme.

Tax refunds and benefits allegedly stolen

One alleged transaction on March 12 involved three stolen Treasury checks totaling about $4,700 that included Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

Prosecutors say five money orders totaling $4,260 were purchased during the same series of transactions and later made out to Perez.

Another alleged transaction on March 23 involved three tax-refund checks totaling about $7,600.

One intended recipient told investigators he never received his check and had never given Perez permission to possess or cash it, according to prosecutors.

Similar transactions allegedly continued on 10 more dates.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service warns that stolen and altered checks remain a significant form of mail-related fraud and urges consumers to report suspicious activity. More information is available through the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Former clerk faces years in prison

Perez was arraigned on charges including second-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, multiple forged instrument counts and numerous identity theft charges.

If convicted of the top count, prosecutors said she could face five to 15 years in prison.

The investigation began with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the USPS Office of Inspector General in July 2025. The Queens District Attorney’s Office joined the investigation later that year.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office has handled several recent postal theft and forgery prosecutions, including an August case involving a postal worker accused of stealing more than $20,000.

The charges against Perez are accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

More New York crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

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