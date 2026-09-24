19-year-old lured to Brooklyn park, beaten and robbed by group

NYPD says the victim went to meet a woman before the attack

Brooklyn, NY — A 19-year-old man who went to Lincoln Terrace Park to meet a woman was instead surrounded, assaulted and robbed by a group of people, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened around 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 5 near Rochester Avenue and Carroll Street in Brooklyn.

Victim attacked after entering park

Police said the victim had gone to the park to meet an unidentified woman.

After he entered the park, a group of people approached him and began assaulting him.

The attackers then forcibly took his cellphone and wallet before running away.

The NYPD did not immediately release details about the victim’s injuries or say how many people were involved.

Police ask public for help identifying suspects

The robbery remains under investigation, and no arrests had been announced in the information released by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The NYPD says it relies on tips from the public to help identify people wanted in connection with crimes.

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

Key Points