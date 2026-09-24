Bronx man gets 6 years for slashing MTA conductor across the face

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The attack happened after the conductor reopened train doors for him

Bronx, NY — A Bronx man who slashed an MTA conductor across the face after she reopened subway doors to let him board has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Isaiah Thompson, 30, was sentenced Sept. 22 by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Audrey Stone after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of second-degree assault, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Conductor attacked two stops later

The attack happened around 12:20 p.m. on June 10, 2025, on the No. 6 line.

Prosecutors said the conductor was closing the doors at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station when she saw Thompson running up the stairs. She reopened the doors so he could board, then made the standard announcement asking passengers to stand clear.

Thompson allegedly became angry over the request and made a profane remark.

Two stops later, at the Whitlock Avenue station, prosecutors said Thompson reached into the conductor’s booth and slashed her face with a sharp object.

The conductor suffered facial cuts that required stitches. The Bronx DA previously said the attack was captured on video.

Jury convicted Thompson in July

Thompson was convicted July 6 on two counts of second-degree assault.

He was sentenced to six years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The Bronx DA’s Office said Thompson also has a history of transit-related offenses.

Additional information about the case is available through the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. Official court information can be found through the New York State Unified Court System.

More New York crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Crime pages.

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