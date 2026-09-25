Oceanport boat captain involved in ongoing feud with town hall pays fine in pennies

Oceanport’s Father Time paid a local fine in pennies on livestream and says he got his ramp back as his wider legal battle with the borough continues. Screen Capture - Fathertime / Facebook

Fishing charter captain Keith Salnick streamed himself paying an Oceanport fine in pennies this week

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Keith Salnick, the Oceanport fishing captain known online as “Father Time,” turned another municipal dispute into a social-media spectacle this week when he paid a local fine in pennies and streamed the process for followers.

You might not know this, but there is a legal war and war of words going on between the fishing captain, a former councilman in Oceanport and town hall. After a long battle with the town who he claims illegally removed him from office when he had to stay in Costa Rica after the birth of his child, he’s not ready to give up his fight, nor is he ready to make life easy for the local government.

On Thursday, he showed up at town hall with a pull-cart filled with bags of pennies and dumped $111.00 worth of pennies on the counter.

Salnick, who operates Father Time Fishing from Oceanport, said the fine has now been paid in full and that a disputed ramp was returned to him. In a Facebook update Thursday, he wrote, “Sometimes #Fathertime needs to listen to his lawyer I guess.. Fully paid and the other ramp removed for now.”

He has been publicly feuding with local officials over local ordinances, parking, and use of the public boat ramp facilities at Blackberry Bay Park, resulting in an ongoing legal complaint involving the borough

Ramp Dispute Is One Piece of Bigger Fight

Oceanport workers count pennies. Screen capture – fathertime / facebook

The ramp controversy is only one front in a wider series of disputes involving Salnick, his Shore Road property and the Borough of Oceanport.

State environmental records show Salnick has long maintained marine improvements at 60 Shore Road. A New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection filing from 2017 identifies an application at the property involving construction of a fixed pier, ramp, floating dock and boat lift.

Salnick has increasingly used the Father Time Fishing page to document his clashes with borough officials, neighbors and the court system, often broadcasting updates directly to followers rather than waiting for formal proceedings to conclude.

Salnick Is Both Suing and Being Sued

The disputes have also moved into Monmouth County Superior Court.

Salnick filed a civil-rights action against the Borough of Oceanport in April 2026, according to court records. He is also a defendant, along with Father Time Enterprises LLC and the borough, in a separate injunctive-action lawsuit filed in June by Michael Dale and Robert Portman.

That second case remains active and centers on disputes involving Salnick and his property.

Salnick has publicly described the litigation as a long-running fight against local government and neighboring property owners.

Courtroom Fight Becomes Social Media Content

Salnick has made the legal battles part of the Father Time persona.

Earlier this month, ahead of a court appearance in Freehold, he told followers he was heading to court “Vs. The world” and later joked, “I wish I could record this or that it was televised like Judge Judy!”

His decision this week to pay the municipal fine in pennies followed the same pattern: take an otherwise routine piece of government business and harassment and turn it into a public protest and livestream.

This time, however, Salnick says there was a tangible result.

The fine has been paid, he can continue using the ramp, and his attention has already shifted to resolving an ongoing easement issue.

Father Time Says Clock Is Still Ticking

Salnick’s latest posts suggest he considers the payment a step forward rather than the end of the fight.

His Father Time operation advertises fishing charters, crabbing and house-boating from the Twin Rivers area in Oceanport, and the disputes surrounding his property have repeatedly crossed into questions about how that business can operate.

For now, the most immediate issue appears resolved: the fine has been paid and, according to Salnick, his ramp has been returned.

But judging by his latest message to Oceanport officials, Father Time is still watching the clock and Oceanport officials have not seen the last of him.