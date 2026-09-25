Here’s what’s happening across new jersey this weekend: festivals, porchfests, oktoberfests and fall fun

From Irish Weekend and PorchFest to Oktoberfests and harvest fairs, here are some of the biggest events happening across New Jersey this weekend.

From Irish celebrations at the Jersey Shore to porch concerts, harvest fairs, book festivals and Oktoberfests, New Jersey has a packed final weekend of September.

NEW JERSEY — Fall festival season is hitting full stride across New Jersey this weekend, with dozens of events scheduled from Sussex County to Cape May.

The Sept. 25-27 weekend includes major music festivals, beer events, harvest celebrations, theater, family activities, street fairs and cultural festivals. Several communities are also hosting porch concerts, outdoor markets and early autumn traditions as September winds down.

Outdoor plans could be affected by this weekend’s strong coastal storm, particularly Saturday and Sunday. Anyone heading to an outdoor festival should check directly with organizers before leaving for cancellations, postponements or schedule changes.

Here’s a region-by-region look at what is happening across New Jersey this weekend.

North Jersey: Oktoberfests, Fall Festivals and Renaissance Fun

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Sussex, Morris, Bergen, Essex and Warren counties have one of the busiest festival schedules of the weekend.

Hardyston Fall Family Festival — Hardyston, Sussex County — Sept. 25: Hardyston kicks off the weekend with its annual community fall celebration featuring family activities and seasonal entertainment.

Bolero Block Party Craft Beer and Music Fest — Carlstadt, Bergen County — Sept. 25-26: The two-day block party combines craft beer and live music in Bergen County.

Jefferson Day — Jefferson, Morris County — Sept. 26: Jefferson Township’s community celebration returns Saturday with a full day of activities.

Fall Market at Madonna Hall — Stockholm, Sussex County — Sept. 26: Shoppers can browse seasonal vendors and merchandise during Saturday’s fall market.

Fosterfields Barn Dance — Morristown, Morris County — Sept. 26: Fosterfields Living Historical Farm hosts an old-fashioned barn dance as part of its fall programming.

Harvest Festival & Artisan Market — Warren County — Sept. 26: An artisan-focused harvest celebration will bring vendors and fall activities together for the weekend.

Festival in the Borough — Washington, Warren County — Sept. 26: Downtown Washington hosts music, food, vendors and community activities during its annual street festival.

The Great Big Book Swap Festival — Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County — Sept. 26: Book lovers can trade titles and browse selections during the community book festival.

Rocktoberfest — Millburn, Essex County — Sept. 26: Music and Oktoberfest-style festivities take over Millburn for the day.

Sparta Renaissance Festival — Sparta, Sussex County — Sept. 26-27: Knights, costumes, vendors and Renaissance-themed entertainment return for a full weekend in Sussex County.

Oktoberfest Weekend and Car Show — Chester, Morris County — Sept. 26-27: Chester combines its Oktoberfest celebration with a car show for a two-day event.

Hackettstown Oktoberfest — Hackettstown, Warren County — Sept. 26-27: Downtown Hackettstown hosts German-inspired food, beverages and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Montclair Flea — Montclair, Essex County — Sept. 26-27: Vintage finds, independent vendors and collectibles return to Montclair.

Morristown Fall Festival on the Green — Morristown, Morris County — Sept. 27: The annual downtown festival fills the Morristown Green with entertainment, food and community activities Sunday.

The Great Empanada Race — Jefferson, Morris County — Sept. 27: Jefferson follows Saturday’s festivities with a food-focused event Sunday.

Central Jersey: Porchfest, Theater, Books and Harvest Celebrations

Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, Hunterdon and Union counties offer everything from Broadway touring productions to neighborhood concerts.

Swirl: An Evening of Art and Wine — Hamilton, Mercer County — Sept. 25: Grounds For Sculpture launches the weekend Friday with an evening combining art and wine. Details are available directly through Grounds For Sculpture.

Beetlejuice — New Brunswick, Middlesex County — Sept. 25-27: The hit stage musical takes over New Brunswick for performances throughout the weekend.

New Jersey Horror Con & Film Fest — Edison, Middlesex County — Sept. 25-27: Horror fans can spend the weekend with films, celebrity guests, vendors and genre attractions in Edison.

Hopewell Harvest Fair — Hopewell, Mercer County — Sept. 26: One of Mercer County’s fall traditions returns Saturday with family activities and a community fair atmosphere.

Welcome Back My Friends — An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Carteret, Middlesex County — Sept. 26: Progressive rock fans have a Saturday night concert option at the Carteret Performing Arts Center.

Raritan Borough Food Truck and Music Festival — Raritan, Somerset County — Sept. 26: Food trucks and live entertainment take over Raritan for the day.

Tewksbury Harvest Festival — Califon, Hunterdon County — Sept. 26: The annual festival brings together food, vendors and seasonal family activities.

Princeton Porchfest — Princeton, Mercer County — Sept. 26: Musicians perform from porches and outdoor spaces across Princeton during the town’s popular neighborhood music festival.

Downtown Cranford Pumpkin Spice Tour — Cranford, Union County — Sept. 26: Downtown businesses embrace the beginning of fall with pumpkin spice-themed stops throughout Cranford.

Terhune Orchards Fall Family Fun Festival — Princeton, Mercer County — Sept. 26-27: The orchard’s fall weekend series continues with seasonal activities and farm attractions.

Roaring ’20s Jazz Party — Piscataway, Middlesex County — Sept. 27: Middlesex County turns back the clock with a 1920s-inspired jazz celebration.

Fannywood Day Street Fair & Food Truck Fest — Fanwood, Union County — Sept. 27: Downtown Fanwood hosts food trucks, vendors and entertainment Sunday.

Jersey Shore: Irish Weekend, PorchFest, Greek Food and Fall Celebrations

The Jersey Shore has one of the strongest event lineups, especially in Monmouth, Ocean and Cape May counties.

Irish Fall Festival — North Wildwood, Cape May County — Sept. 25-27: North Wildwood’s massive Irish weekend returns with music, vendors and festivities spread across several days.

St. Barbara Greek Festival — Toms River, Ocean County — Sept. 25-27: Greek food, music, dancing and culture return to Toms River for the weekend.

Long Branch Public Library Book Fair — Long Branch, Monmouth County — Sept. 26: The library hosts its second annual book fair Saturday.

Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration — Wildwood Crest, Cape May County — Sept. 26: The borough celebrates its shore heritage with entertainment and activities. Event information is available through the official Wildwoods tourism site.

Highlands Fall Brew by the Bay — Highlands, Monmouth County — Sept. 26: Craft beverages and waterfront views highlight the Saturday event.

Crafts & Collectibles By the Sea — Cape May — Sept. 26: Vendors bring handmade goods, collectibles and specialty merchandise to Cape May.

Asbury Park PorchFest — Asbury Park, Monmouth County — Sept. 26: Musicians perform throughout neighborhoods and on porches during one of the city’s signature grassroots music events.

Asbury Park Fall Bazaar — Asbury Park, Monmouth County — Sept. 26-27: Shoppers can browse local makers, artisans and specialty vendors throughout the weekend.

Rock2Adopt — Bayville, Ocean County — Sept. 26-27: Music and animal adoption awareness come together during the two-day Bayville event.

24th Annual Twin Lights Ride — Highlands, Monmouth County — Sept. 27: Cyclists take to the roads Sunday for the longstanding Twin Lights Ride.

Harvest Home Festival — Holmdel, Monmouth County — Sept. 27: Historic Longstreet Farm hosts its traditional harvest celebration with demonstrations and family activities.

South Jersey: Sunflowers, Beer, Lanterns and Fall Fun

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Atlantic, Burlington, Gloucester, Camden and Cape May counties also have a full slate of weekend attractions.

South Jersey’s Sunflower & Fall Festival — Hammonton, Atlantic County — Sept. 25-27: The Red Barn Farm continues its seasonal festival with sunflower fields and fall activities.

Trails, Tails & Ales — Medford, Burlington County — Sept. 26: The event combines a trail run, animal-focused activities and a beer garden.

Glassboro Craft Beer Festival — Glassboro, Gloucester County — Sept. 26: Craft breweries and beer fans gather Saturday in downtown Glassboro.

Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay — Margate, Atlantic County — Sept. 26-27: Margate’s waterfront festival returns with entertainment, vendors and activities along the bay.

Water Lantern Festival — Mays Landing, Atlantic County — Sept. 26-27: Illuminated lanterns will fill the water during evening festivities in Mays Landing.

Fall Antique, Glass & Bottle Show — Hammonton, Atlantic County — Sept. 27: Collectors can browse antique glass, bottles and other historic items Sunday.

Stratford Fall Festival — Stratford, Camden County — Sept. 27: Stratford hosts its community fall celebration Sunday with seasonal attractions and family activities.

Weather Could Change Weekend Plans

This is a particularly important weekend to check before heading out.

A nor’easter is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds to portions of New Jersey from Friday night through Sunday. Some outdoor festivals could delay activities, move portions indoors or postpone entirely depending on local conditions.

The greatest impacts are expected along the Shore, where strong winds and coastal flooding could complicate travel and outdoor setups. Inland communities could also see gusty winds and periods of steady rain.

For people willing to work around the weather, however, the final weekend of September offers one of the broadest event calendars of the early fall season — from music and food festivals to harvest fairs, cultural celebrations and neighborhood gatherings across the state.