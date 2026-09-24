Salisbury Man Gets 45 Years After Cops Find Cocaine, Gun and Drug-Making Gear

A jury convicted Kambreh Jones after deputies raided his Salisbury home.

SALISBURY, MD – A Salisbury man will spend decades behind bars after authorities said a search of his home turned up cocaine, oxycodone pills, marijuana, a firearm and equipment used to manufacture narcotics.

Kambreh Jones, 50, was sentenced Sept. 18 in Wicomico County Circuit Court to 45 years in prison, including 10 years without the possibility of parole, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jones was convicted by a jury in April on firearm drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and related offenses. The case stemmed from a December 2023 search of his Salisbury residence.

Key Points

Kambreh Jones, 50, received a 45-year prison sentence following his April jury conviction.

Prosecutors said deputies seized cocaine, oxycodone pills, cannabis, a firearm and drug-manufacturing equipment from his home.

Ten years of Jones’ sentence are to be served without the possibility of parole.

Deputies raid Salisbury home and uncover drugs, gun

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search-and-seizure warrant Dec. 21, 2023, at 725 Meadow Wood Drive in Salisbury, according to prosecutors.

During the search, deputies found a regulated firearm, what authorities described as a large amount of cocaine, oxycodone pills and a large quantity of cannabis. Investigators also recovered equipment prosecutors said was being used to manufacture and distribute narcotics.

The case ultimately went before a two-day jury trial in April. Jurors convicted Jones on the drug and firearm charges that later led to the lengthy prison term.

Judge hands Jones 45-year prison sentence

Associate Judge Matthew A. Maciarello imposed the 45-year sentence in Wicomico County Circuit Court. Prosecutors said 10 years of that sentence must be served without the possibility of parole.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes called illegal drug trafficking and the violence associated with it “a plague upon our community.”

“This investigation, prosecution, verdict and sentence send a clear message,” Dykes said, adding that her office and partner law enforcement agencies “will not tolerate this lawlessness.”

Dykes credited the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Patrizia J. Coletta for prosecuting the case.

Conviction closes case that began with 2023 search warrant

The September sentencing came nearly three years after investigators searched the Meadow Wood Drive home and roughly five months after the jury returned its verdict.

Jones was convicted of firearm drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and related offenses, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 45-year sentence now sends Jones into state custody with a mandatory 10-year portion during which he is not eligible for parole.

How long was Kambreh Jones sentenced to prison?

Jones was sentenced to 45 years, with 10 years to be served without the possibility of parole.

What did investigators say they found inside Jones’ Salisbury home?

Authorities reported finding a firearm, cocaine, oxycodone pills, cannabis and equipment used in the production and distribution of narcotics.

What charges was Kambreh Jones convicted of?

A jury convicted Jones of firearm drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and related offenses.

A Salisbury man received 45 years in prison after deputies found cocaine, pills, a gun and drug-manufacturing equipment during a home raid.