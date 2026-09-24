Police Continue Investigation into Spellman Road Murder

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Victim was found shot to death on Spellman Avenue

Baltimore, MD — Baltimore homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying whoever killed Demetrius Speaks in a shooting on Spellman Avenue earlier this month.

Speaks was killed Sept. 16 in the 3400 block of Spellman Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. The department is now renewing its call for information in the case.

Man found with gunshot wounds

Officers were called to the block around 1:32 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Baltimore City medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Demetrius Speaks.

Detectives ask public for help

No arrest has been announced, and police have not released information about a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More information is available through the Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

More local crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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